Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has strongly condemned the tragic incident of Mach coal field Balochistan.

On Sunday, in a tweet he expressing his deep grievances over the unfortunate incident of engulfing 11 innocent lives. He said the external enemy wants destability and disorder in Pakistan and is constantly attacking it.

He said the enemies of the Pakistan will soon face failure in their pathetic plots.

Adding further, the Information Minister conveyed that the political elements which have been rejected by the people, consciously or unconsciously, are becoming tools of the external invaders and spreading chaos and anarchy in the country.