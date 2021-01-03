Share:

Karachi - SSGC first ever Mega Service Centre was formally launched at the Company’s East Zone in Korangi Industrial Area. The Centre will offer all gas related services under one roof to the walk-in customers from 7.30 am till 10:00 pm without any break from Monday to Saturday, whereas on Sunday it would be operational from 09:00 am till 03:00 pm. The Centre will provide its multifarious services for the general public from January 1, 2021.

The Mega Centre was formally inaugurated by Muhammad Amin Rajput, Acting Managing Director, SSGC. Adnan Rehman, GM (Distribution-East) took the AMD to a guided tour of the Mega Centre. Imran Farookhi, DMD-Corporate Services and other members of SSGC management along with number of executives including members of Mega Centre Task Force were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, AMD SSGC said that the creation of the Mega Service Centre will facilitate the customers in solving their myriad issues related to billing, gas supplies and new connections without compromising on limited working hours. The AMD reiterated that SSGC would continue to improve on its customer service through efficient query handling and regular incorporation of new technologies to serve the customers more effectively.