LAHORE - The city district administration retrieved 7-kanal state land worth million of rupees during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team launched the operation in Halloki, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The team also demolished an under-construction building. The Assistant Commissioner said the operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

DC holds open court

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday held an open court at the DC Office to resolve problems of people.

The Deputy Commissioner listened to people’s complaints and issued instructions for their solution.