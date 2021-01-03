Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has ruled out possibility of any dialogue till resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and announcement of fresh elections.

“With whom we will talk? Negotiations with a fake government are not possible. We will talk only after the resignation of PM and announcement of fresh polls,” he said while talking to media at Madrasa Usmania here Saturday. Terming PDM movement ‘Jihad’, Fazl said it was a battle between ‘Hussaini’ and ‘Yazidi’ forces.“There is no conspiracy against PM Imran Khan as PDM is running the movement openly,” he said.

He said that people could speak against former President Pervez Musharraf as he was a public figure.

Referring to statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed regarding registration of cases against those speaking against armed forces within 72 hours, he said that if that was the case then government could be dismissed within 72 hours.

“Army has rendered countless sacrifices which we respect. But we will oppose and talk blatantly if the army intervenes in politics,” he said.

Referring to the reports of banning Ansar-e-Islam, he said

the move showed government confusion as it was unarmed force

of a registered party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

Terming National Accountability Bureau a vindictive and puppet body, JUI-F chief said that such accountability was not acceptable.

To a question about differences in the JUI-F ranks, he said that it was a process of reformation which should not be seen as disintegration.

Giving details of future plans, he said that ‘Israel Na-Manzoor’ rally would be organized in Karachi on January 21. The PDM will also show solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5 (Kashmir Solidarity Day), he said, adding, a day would also be marked against ‘Kashmir sellers’.