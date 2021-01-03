Share:

KHYBER - In protest against prolonged load-shedding, the residents of Ghariza area of sub-division Jamrud threatened to boycott the upcoming polio drive.

Addressing a protest demonstration at Takhtha Baig area, the Tor Khel tribesmen criticised the TESCO for suspending power supply to the area for the last one week. They said that constant electricity failure had also created water shortage in mosques and houses. The dwellers, they said, were compelled to fetch water from ponds that was resulting in spread of stomach disease in the area.