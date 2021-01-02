Share:

The unemployed youth of Punjab are protesting the unfortunate malpractices in the recruitment process conducted through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) that was once, and not too many years ago, considered a champion of meritocracy. The young have reasons to believe that the papers are being leaked and sold out in the market for a handsome amount, though hard to prove.

The protests held the other day in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad are a testament to the widespread movement against the misconduct of the commission. Many candidates boycotted the scheduled papers, particularly the one for the recruitment of labour officers.

Considering their voices were hardly heard, the unemployed resorted to protests. And, now, they are all around. Electronic and social media has become the voice of the voiceless. However, questions arise: First, what is the credibility of accusations levelled against PPSC? Second, what are the demands of the protesters? Third, how would they turn up if the voices of the unemployed are not listened to by the people at the helm? Fourth, what would the repercussions be if the situation gets worse?

It cannot be said with certainty whether the PPSC officials are indeed engaged in misconduct. In other words, there is no solid evidence in favour of the argument that PPSC has been corrupted. One cannot judge because it is the domain of investigative agencies. However, an audio clip is roaming around social media, of the PPSC Secretary who tried to soothe the anguish of aspirants by explaining his position, and needs careful examination. He denied the accusations and claimed that he was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the human resource of the commission, intra-departmental transfer/posting of PPSC officials and that he was totally blank about the examination process that is the domain of the 21-member committee headed by the chairman. He went so far as to explain that since he had held accountable those individuals who had been involved in such gross misconduct as selling out papers some years ago, he is paying the price for upholding merit and so being alleged of malpractice.

The PPSC Chairman did not make any effort to clear the smoke. He is still silent and it is unlikely that he would speak out. He did not proclaim to carry out departmental interrogations either. Moreover, there are hardly any rumours regarding the constitution of a commission to enquire into the matter. Indeed, PPSC has outrightly rejected the aspirants’ allegations.

As for the demands of the protesters, first, they want both the PPSC Chairman and the secretary to resign from their posts. Second, a fair and impartial enquiry into the matter. Third, and the most important, a meritocratic recruitment process. The demands of the aspirants, except that of the first one, carry weight. Neither a single saner voice would reject the inquiry into the matter, nor anyone would deny their demand for meritocracy. However, one may question their demand for the resignation of PPSC top-brass without a formal enquiry. Nevertheless, it is perhaps PM Khan who has taught them during his 2014 long march on Islamabad to demand resignation before a formal enquiry is conducted.

Though the PM Khan-led government has unequivocally been chanting the mantra of anti-graft campaigns, there is hardly any chance of paying heed to, let alone mitigating, the throes of those unemployed students.

It can undoubtedly be presumed that if the people at the helm did not pay heed to the demands of the youth, the protests may turn up to a mass movement. Since most of the educated people are unemployed, and having seen their survival at stake, they might resort to any means available to them to secure their future. This would create unrest while adding to the political instability of the country. It would have severe consequences not only for the politically challenged government but for the whole nation in the long run. If PDM is opportunistic enough to exploit the unemployed students, it will pose a formidable challenge to the PTI-led regime.

Therefore, the matter merits the attention of the Prime Minister. He should act to bring the offenders, if any, to the book to overcome the plight of the unemployed and to nurture a culture of meritocracy in the country. He should constitute a high-powered committee for probing into the alleged gross misconduct by the PPSC officials.