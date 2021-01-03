Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Three persons died in road mis­hap as a speeding car hit motor­cycle rickshaw and another mo­torcycle at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road here on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with a loader rickshaw and then hit another motorcycle. As a result, three persons riding on motorcycle died on the spot. However, rickshaw driver and another two persons sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital. The local police was investi­gating in to the matter.

NAB SEEKS ASSET

DETAILS OF EX-MNA

National Accountability Bureau (Multan) has sought details of assets of former MNA Aashique Khan Gopang from Deputy Com­missioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen.

In NAB Multan, an inquiry about assets beyond income was in progress against ex-MNA Aas­hique Gopaang. Official sources informed that Revenue depart­ment Muzaffargarh started col­lecting details of the assets of former MNA, father of Aamir Ta­lal Gopaang MNA from tehsil Ali­pur. NAB instructed DC Shoaib Tareen to present complete re­cord of assets on January 4.

PDM’S MOVEMENT

MEETS FAILURE

PTI’s member MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said PDM’s attempt to destabilise incumbent government met failure as each party of the alliance was seeking to fulfill only it’s personal inter­est. While talking to a delegation led by chairman Punjab Lawyers Front Rana Amjad Ali Amjad on Saturday, he hailed the past role of his father, Champion of Democra­cy Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan as the latter had always formed alli­ances based on single point agen­da, adding that he used to proceed with that agenda to strengthen democracy in the country. He said categorically that opposi­tion could not impress people through any propaganda, adding that the government was deter­mined to implement it electoral agenda and promises made dur­ing the past general election. He re-assured that nobody would get able to seek NRO from the govern­ment to protect its vested interest. Mansoor Khan termed running of any agitation movement during current intense wave of cold cou­pled with coronavirus pandemic would be tantamount to playing with lives of masses. He also ex­pressed concern over increasing number of deaths due to corona across the country. He appealed opposition parties to heed over its ongoing movement carried out without solid reason or purpose. Since it would bring forth no posi­tive results rather destabilize the economy which the government was vying hard to maintain it, he remarked. Malik Nazeer Sandila. Waqas Hamayon Khan, Muneer Hussain Khan, Rana Sohail Far­zand and Rana Wajid Ali advocate were present on the occasion.