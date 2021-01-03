MUZAFFARGARH - Three persons died in road mishap as a speeding car hit motorcycle rickshaw and another motorcycle at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road here on Saturday night.
According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with a loader rickshaw and then hit another motorcycle. As a result, three persons riding on motorcycle died on the spot. However, rickshaw driver and another two persons sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital. The local police was investigating in to the matter.
NAB SEEKS ASSET
DETAILS OF EX-MNA
National Accountability Bureau (Multan) has sought details of assets of former MNA Aashique Khan Gopang from Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen.
In NAB Multan, an inquiry about assets beyond income was in progress against ex-MNA Aashique Gopaang. Official sources informed that Revenue department Muzaffargarh started collecting details of the assets of former MNA, father of Aamir Talal Gopaang MNA from tehsil Alipur. NAB instructed DC Shoaib Tareen to present complete record of assets on January 4.
PDM’S MOVEMENT
MEETS FAILURE
PTI’s member MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said PDM’s attempt to destabilise incumbent government met failure as each party of the alliance was seeking to fulfill only it’s personal interest. While talking to a delegation led by chairman Punjab Lawyers Front Rana Amjad Ali Amjad on Saturday, he hailed the past role of his father, Champion of Democracy Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan as the latter had always formed alliances based on single point agenda, adding that he used to proceed with that agenda to strengthen democracy in the country. He said categorically that opposition could not impress people through any propaganda, adding that the government was determined to implement it electoral agenda and promises made during the past general election. He re-assured that nobody would get able to seek NRO from the government to protect its vested interest. Mansoor Khan termed running of any agitation movement during current intense wave of cold coupled with coronavirus pandemic would be tantamount to playing with lives of masses. He also expressed concern over increasing number of deaths due to corona across the country. He appealed opposition parties to heed over its ongoing movement carried out without solid reason or purpose. Since it would bring forth no positive results rather destabilize the economy which the government was vying hard to maintain it, he remarked. Malik Nazeer Sandila. Waqas Hamayon Khan, Muneer Hussain Khan, Rana Sohail Farzand and Rana Wajid Ali advocate were present on the occasion.