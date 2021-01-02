Share:

ISLAMABAD-Amid plans to phase out dirty diesel engines, trains run on gas made from human and animal waste and discarded food could join the rolling stock of Britain’s railways.The ‘BioUltra’ railcar is the brainchild of a team of engineers led by the Worcester-based Ultra Light Rail Partners — and will be able to carry up to 120 passengers.With a top speed of 50 mph, the 66 feet (20m) long car will turn biomethane gas into electrical power which will charge the train’s batteries and drive its motors.The development is being support by a £60,000 grant from Innovate UK, the Government’s non-departmental research-funding agency.This is the second such grant that the team have been awarded. The previous, for £350,000, was used to build a smaller, 60-person railcar earlier this year.This demo ‘mini train’ — which was around 33 feet (10m) long and weighed some 12 tonnes — was put through its paces at Motorail’s Long Marston test facility in July.In the wake of COVID-19, however, the new train will sport health features such as UV lighting, virus-killing copper surfaces, plastic shields and robust ventilation.