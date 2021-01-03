Share:

RENALAKHURD - Two beheaded-bodies, recovered from a canal, have been identi­fied, here on Saturday. According to police, two sack-packed beheaded bodies were recovered from Hujra Link Canal in Ram-Prasad area, Renala khurd,on Friday. The bod­ies have been identified as Abdul Rasheed (22) and Ismail (25) who were real brothers and residents of Sahiwal. During prelimi­nary investigation, police have expressed doubt that the both brothers were killed on honour related issue. Further investiga­tion was underway.