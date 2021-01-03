Share:

GHOTKI-At least two people were killed and two others injured in collision between two trailers, police said on Saturday. According to details, two over speeding trailers collided on National Highway near Ghotki Bypass in Ghotki. Two people including Bashir Ahmad and Muhammad Aslam were killed in the accident while two others were critically injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem. The police impounded both trailers and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.