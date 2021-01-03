FAISALABAD - A man was killed while three other sustained minor injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, a van was on its way when it rammed into a tractor-trolley parked alongside the road MCB Khurrianwala. As a result, Shafaqat Ali, resident of Chak 100/J-B Kurriwala died on the spot while three others including Liaqat, Khadim and Javed suffered minor injuries who were provided first aid. In another incident, a man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place on Motorway near Samundri when a car collided with an oil-tanker from rear side. As a result, 55-year-old Tahir, son of Abdul Gahni, died on the spot, while his wife Najma Bibi and Qamar sustained serious injuries and were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri for medical treatment.
Share:
Staff Reporter
January 03, 2021
Share: