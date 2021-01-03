Share:

FAISALABAD - A man was killed while three other sus­tained minor injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, a van was on its way when it rammed into a tractor-trolley parked alongside the road MCB Khurrianwala. As a result, Shafaqat Ali, resi­dent of Chak 100/J-B Kur­riwala died on the spot while three others includ­ing Liaqat, Khadim and Ja­ved suffered minor injuries who were provided first aid. In another incident, a man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place on Motorway near Samundri when a car collided with an oil-tanker from rear side. As a result, 55-year-old Tahir, son of Abdul Gahni, died on the spot, while his wife Najma Bibi and Qamar sustained serious injuries and were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri for medical treatment.