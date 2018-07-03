Share:

DADU - The huge public meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have disturbed the state of mind of the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “Now, it’s time for change.”

PTI candidate for NA-235 Johi Karim Ali Khan Jatoi, son of former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Khan, expressed these remarks during an address to a workers’ convention held in connection with election campaign for upcoming July 25 polls on Monday. Jatoi expressed his optimism that the PTI would form government in the centre as well as in all provinces of Pakistan.

PTI district president Sardar Ashique, candidate for PS-85, said that the PPP and the PML-N were responsible for devastation of the country.

HEATSTROKE CAMPS

On the directives of SSP Tanvir Hussein Tunio, police have setup heatstroke camps in the city on Monday.

Police provided water to the commuters and passersby. They also provided medial aid to the victims of heatstroke. Tanvir said that the camps not only providing cold drinks and water to the citizens but they also arranged fodder and water for pet animals and birds to protect them from scorching heat.

He said that the aim of the camps was to make awareness among the people for philanthropic work, love with humanity and close association of police with citizens of Dadu.