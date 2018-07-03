Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 118 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids in the last week of June during its drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 20 culprits had been held red handed from Islamabad, 38 from Attock, 25 from Jhelum and 35 from Chakwal circles.

They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strips of the meter, he added.

He said besides heavy fine, applications for legal action have also been submitted in the concerned police stations. He further said, in light of the direction given by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and IESCO Chief Basit Zaman Ahmed an effective campaign was being carried out against electricity theft in the entire IESCO region. All field formations including Executive Engineers and Sub Divisional Officers along with their teams were actively participating in the elimination of the power theft drive.