Federal Minister for Defence Lt General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi on Monday appreciated the level of motivation among the PAF’s personnel.

He stated this while talking to Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan who called on him at Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi. The Air Chief apprised the federal minister about the professional excellence and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force. Current strategic environment and security challenges also came under discussion.

