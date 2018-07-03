Share:

LAHORE - The head of the Punjab anti-corruption body was removed allegedly for creating hurdles in the investigation of Saaf Pani Company case, official sources said on Monday.

Director General of the Punjab’s anti-corruption establishment Brig (r) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha was relieved of his duties, an official said. However, Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi was given the additional charge for the post of DG ACE.

According to sources, Ranjha had tried to block the provision of Saaf Pani Company’s record to the national accountability bureau. But following the intervention of the country’s top court the initial record was provided to authority.

Currently, NAB officials are examining the whole record as part of investigation involving public sector companies. PML-N President and former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is bound to appear before a combined investigation team of the NAB on July 5. The call-up notices have already been displayed outside both the residences of the politician in Lahore’s Model Town.

In March, the anti-graft watchdog initiated an inquiry against the director general and regional directors of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab. A high-level combined investigation team was also for the inquiry launched on the orders Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Last week, the NAB’s Bureau in Lahore summoned former CM Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the combined investigation team on July 5 in connection with the Punjab Power Development Company case.

The call up notices were issued one day after Javed Iqbal suggested the politicians to continue their election campaign but also appear before the authority when they are summoned.

Shehbaz Sharif, early last week, skipped NAB proceedings in connection with Saaf Pani Company case and rushed to Karachi to launch the election campaign. The NAB’s Lahore Bureau had asked the former Chief Minister to appear before the authority but he ignored summon and left for the port city to kick start the campaign.

The Saaf Pani Company and the Punjab Power Development Company Limited are among the 56 public sector companies established by PML-N government in Punjab since 2008. NAB chief Javed Iqbal last year had ordered a probe into the 56 companies over allegations of embezzlement, corruption and irregularities.

In April, Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf had also skipped appearance in the NAB in a corruption case related to the same Punjab Power Development Company.

PTI leader Aleem Khan and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi are also summoned by the anti-graft body on July 10 and July 13 respectively in connection with different corruption cases in addition to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Former MNA Mudassar Qayyum Nara and PML-N’s candidate for National Assembly Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar appeared before the combined investigation team of the NAB last week. Both the influential politicians were called for having assets beyond means.

Meanwhile, Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Principal Secretary to ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also been summoned by the authority at the NAB Bureau in Lahore on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, Fawad was summoned in connection with Ashiyana-e-Iqbal housing project but he had failed to answer the questions raised by the combined investigation team. Reportedly, NAB has obtained complete detail of the assets owned by Fawad from the Federal Board of Revenue.