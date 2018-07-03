Share:

ISLAMABAD: Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has almost completed around 95 percent construction work on the Labour Complex, being built along Islamabad Expressway to provide accommodation to registered industrial workers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and hopefully would be handed over to the workers soon.

An official source told APP here on Monday, that the complex, being built on 1,476 kanals of land, consists of 500 houses and 1,008 flats.

He said the complex would be completed by the end of December 2018 and will be handed over to the workers through the set criteria and policy of the department.

He said around 65,000 workers of the twin cities were already registered with the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and these houses and flats would be handed over to them on merit.

WWF is an autonomous body working under administrative control of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and adding that this department was working for the welfare of industrial workers across the country.

The official said the project would be completed at the cost of Rs 3,145 million and all basic needs would be available in this complex including shopping centre, community centre, schools, mosque and playgrounds.–APP