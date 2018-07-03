Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari held a detailed meeting with Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Energy and Provincial Disaster Management Zafar Mehmood.

During the meeting, different matters including arrangements for upcoming general elections, implementation of electoral code of conduct and steps for dealing with monsoon and possible threat of flood came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, Dr Askari said the caretaker government was ensuring implementation of electoral code of conduct issued by the Election Commission. He said that legal action will be initiated on any violation of the code of conduct and every possible step will be initiated for provision of facilities at polling stations. He said that holding of free and fair elections is the first priority of the government. “We are committed to holding of general elections in an impartial and transparent manner and foolproof arrangements are being made for achieving of this important object at every level. Provision of peaceful atmosphere for polling will be ensured on July 25 so that voters could use their right of franchise without any fear and danger,” he said.

He said that all possible steps will be taken so that voters could use their right of franchise independently and video cameras will be used for monitoring the sensitive polling stations. The utilization of information technology will also be made for peaceful and transparent holding of general elections and implementation of electoral code of conduct of the Election Commission will be ensured at every cost. He said that water situation in the rivers should be monitored round the clock and all arrangements should be completed so as to deal with any untoward situation, concluded the chief minister.

Alos, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari held separate meetings with Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at Chief Minister’s Office here yesterday.

On the occasion, the VCs briefed the chief minister about the performance of their institutions and the development made in the field of education. Talking on the occasion, Dr Askari said that giving modern education to students was the need of the hour as promotion of modern education and skills development are the basis of development. The nations have given due attention to skills development and latest trends in education excelled in the development process. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide best opportunities of higher education to the youth and added that every possible effort will be made for the betterment of education sector.

Separately, Askari said that provision of quality healthcare facilities was the basic responsibility of the government. Funds will be provided for ongoing healthcare schemes and other public welfare projects. “The caretaker government cannot initiate long-term schemes; however, it is our effort that steps should be taken on a priority basis for healthcare schemes that can be completed in a short span of time,” he said. He said that every possible effort will be made for welfare of public within the constitutional limits. He said that he will personally monitor the situation by visiting different hospitals. He said that healthcare system is of utmost importance for public welfare and every possible effort will be made to improve the health services within the mandate. Dr Askari said that effective monitoring of healthcare programmes is very essential as steps taken for the service of ailing humanity should be implemented in letter and spirit and patients should be provided quality healthcare facilities at the hospitals.

He expressed these views while talking to caretaker health minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office here yesterday. During the meeting, steps were discussed to further improve healthcare facilities as well as the ongoing health sector schemes.