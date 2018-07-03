Share:

KARACHI - The municipal authorities made tall claims that rain emergency has been imposed in the city after prediction of heavy rains in the megacity.

According to details, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Monday in a statement stated that rain emergency will continue till the next orders. The Managing Director of SSWMB Saeed Ahmed Mangicho in his statement stated that a plan has been shaped to provide relief the residents of District East, District South and District Malir.

He further said that a team of the SSWMB has initiated work to lift garbage from jurisdiction of fisheries, Karachi Fish Harbour Authority and Karachi Port Trust while garbage lifting work also continue from surrounding areas of these authorities.

The director also visited at various locations within the jurisdiction of above said that the authorities and directed the concern officials and Chinese company to ensure swift operation of cleaning work in the jurisdiction of Karachi Port Trust, Karachi Fish Harbour Authority and fisheries. On the occasion, he further directed the concern officials to take measures to provide relief the citizens during rains and also make sure the lifting of garbage from dumping sites on time from across the city.

The director informed that special teams also been formed at district level to address the complaints of citizens during rain while arrangements of machinery and other equipments also been finalised to swipe the rain water.

Despite the claims made by the managing director heaps of garbage witnessed at the every corner of the city while people of the district central, district west, district east and other districts complaining that the garbage lifting work had witnesses couple of months ago, made by the authority but recently heaps of garbage exposed the claims of the authority.

On the other side, Mayor Wasim frequently inspecting drains cleaning works in various locations of the city and vowed that the cleaning work of all drains will be done before the rain while negligence will not tolerate in this regard.

He had visited various drains of the city including Orangi Nullah, Bara Board Nullah, Puran Golimar Nullah, Songal Nullah, Abul Hassan Isphani Road Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and others since last five days while the mayor shows displeasure over the encroachment on drains (Nullahs) indicating difficulties without removal of encroachments during cleanliness drive.

All six District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) of the city including DMC central, DMC East, DMC West, DMC Malir, DMC Korangi, DMC South were also claiming that pre-rain arrangements were planed while almost arrangements has been done to provide relief to the citizens during the expected rains.

On the other side, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has yet witnessed inactive to provide relief the citizens during the expected rains in the city, causing inhabitants of mostly areas were complaining the sewerage issues.

Sewerage water witnessed stuck on roads in mostly areas of the city due to the damaged sewerage lines and lack of cleaning work of sewerage banks.

Residents of various localities claimed that they were registered their complaints at offices of the KW&SB but the officials of the authority did not pay heed over the issues and regretted over the lack of funds.