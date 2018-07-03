Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his second day for the nationwide PPP election campaign, visited several parts of the province and pledged to fulfil the promises made by the party in its election manifesto.

Bilawal Bhutto who was warmly welcomed by the party activists and supporters everywhere highlighted the development works carried out by the party and said although there had been some loopholes, but he was determined to solve the masses’ problems and accomplish the mission of ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman began his second day of election campaign from the outskirts of Karachi and then went to the PPP stronghold areas of interior Sindh from where the party had secured seats in the past tenures to grab power in the province for the last 10 years.

The PPP chairman who was leading a rally began its journey from Quaidabad area of Karachi where the party chairman addressed charged PPPP workers after coming out of the double-cabin vehicle driven by former chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

The PPP chairman addressed the party activists at Ghuggar Phatak, Gharo, Thatta, constituency of Shirazi brothers in Thatta, Sujawal, Makli and Badin.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari also addressed the people in the long campaign process of the day in Badin which is considered a tough fight for PPP after two party stalwarts, Zulfiqar Mirza and Fehmida Mirza, joined hands with GDA in the area.

He would also address a public gathering in Hyderabad in the constituency of former minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The PPP chairman was warmly welcomed by a large number of enthusiastic and charged party men and women activists and supporters at every stopover. The activists who were overjoyed owing to the presence of their leader chanted slogans in his favour.

It was after more than 10 years after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto that any PPP leader came out so openly to campaign for the party in any election.

Normally, PPP had not organised public gatherings due to severe security threats to the leadership, but it was after a long time that any dynasty leader has come out to run the election campaign of the party.

Muhammad Hussain who runs a tea stall in a Thatta market and is a diehard PPP supporter said it is unbelievable that Bilawal Bhutto was speaking in front of them and is so close to them.

He said this mass campaign of the PPP has reminded them of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto who ran the election campaigns by appearing before the masses and addressing them.

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by former Sindh chief ministers Syed Murad Ali Shah and Qaim Ali Shah, Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and several other party leaders some of whom had joined him from Karachi and others from the areas Bilawal visited during the rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto has been designated as the face of the PPP for the 2018 polls campaign. The party chairman who initiated his electoral campaign from Lyari a day before would be visiting different parts of the Sindh province and then move to Punjab where he would also held roadside rallies and address public gatherings.

Addressing thousands of PPP activists at Sujawal, Bilawal Bhutto said he was determined to meet the promise of his mother Benazir Bhutto. He has come out to accomplish the same mission for which her mother had come out.

He said both the former chief ministers, Murad Ali Shah and Qaim Ali Shah, had served the masses in the province. Promising clean water supply, he said the issue was very important, but they would install desalination plants to provide drinking water from the sea.

On his arrival in Thatta, two separate welcome receptions were organised by PPP – one by the local party leadership while the other by the Shirazi brothers who have recently switched loyalties from PML-N to PPP from the district and are considered very influential in the area.

Speaking to the gatherings in Thatta, Bilawal said the people of the district have always given sacrifices for democracy, adding it is for the first time that he has came to them for votes.

He said the party has announced a revolutionary manifesto that includes food provision programme under which food cards to be utilised at stores at union council level would be issued. This project will eradicate starvation from the country, he said.

He further claimed the development work carried out by PPP in the Sindh province was more than any other province.

Speaking in the Kolarchi area of Badin district, hinting at the Mirza family, Bilawal said when her mother came into power, many uncles and aunties left her. “A similar thing is happening to me,” said the PPP chairman who asked the PPP activists to vote for the candidates contesting polls with the symbol of arrow from the constituency.

ABDULLAH ZAFAR