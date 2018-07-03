Share:

KARACHI - Police Monday claimed to have apprehended a key member of the separatist party of the Balochistan allegedly involved in assassination of a top police officer of Sibbi, Balochistan.

The accused was arrested during a routine patrol by District Korangi police. His arrest was made during a press conference held by District Korangi SSP Sajid Sadozai. The accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Sulah alias Haji son of Jumma Khan.

The police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from his possession. Police officials said that the accused arrested was associated with Baloch Liberation Army. According to SSP Sadozai, the accused was arrested during a police patrol in Landhi locality when the Landhi SHO Sarwar Commando was busy in routine patrol in the area, adding that the police intercepted and arrested the accused and shifted him to the police station where the police interrogated him.

Police officials while quoting the initial interrogations said that the accused has confessed that he along with his at least seven companions to whom at least four have already been killed used to loot SUVs on the border area of Sindh and Baluchistan on gunpoint in 2003 and used to sell them to the Marri tribe people through a gang leader Zafar Hajwani.

The accused further confessed that on June 2003, they were busy in routine snatching of vehicles when they attempted to intercept a vehicle bearing government number registration plate, however, the driver sped up the vehicle instead of stopping and the police guards opened indiscriminate fire at them, however, he and his comapnions also retaliated. During an exchange of fire, one of our companions, namely Sabir Jiwani was killed. “We didn’t have any idea about the people travelling on a SUV at the time of incident,” the accused claimed. “But later we found that it was the deputy inspector generals of Police DIGP, Sibbi, Baluchistan Abdul Aziz Billu.”

During the exchange of fire, DIGP accompanied by a driver and gunman was killed while another gunman was wounded. One of their companions, namely Tabu had a rocket launcher while the other militants had Kalashnikovs with them during the exchange of fire, the suspect confessed, added that he and his companions later managed to escape and living in hiding. Police officials said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least 13 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in different sort of criminal activities while police recovered weapons from their possession.

The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, drug paddlers and those possessing illegal weapons.