KAMALIA -The ECP has allotted electoral signs to candidates. For the NA-113 candidates, Riaz Fatyana of PTI was allotted the sign of Cricket Bat, PML-N nominated candidate Chaudhry Asadur Rehman, Lion, PPP nominated Rana Naseem Iqbal, Arrow, Tehreek Labaik nominated Ahmad Shehzad Shah, Crane, Babar Khan, King, Haidar Ali Khan, Horse Carriage (Tanga), Rana Hasbi Ahmed, Bucket, Sarwar Chaudhry, Pencil, Syed Asad Abbas Shah, Mud Water Pitcher (Matka), Mohammad Zafaryab Khan and the sign of Sheep has been allotted to Nadeem Shehzad.

Tank, Mohammad Ainullah, Knife, Mustafa Ramday, Jeep and the sign of Sheep has been allotted to Nadeem Shehzad. On the other hand, PP-122 candidates including Tauheed Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ammar Bhatti, Chaudhry Faisal Gaddafi and Hassan Muawiyah have taken back their nomination papers.