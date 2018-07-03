Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has ordered complaint verification against awarding contract of installing 450 RO plants to a favourite company Pak Oisis in violation of rules and regulations.

According to NAB Press release, the company was paid Rs 5 billion before completing the project. The RO plants were to be installed to provide clean drinking water to the people of Tharparkar and Mitti areas in Sindh.

A NAB statement said: “According to the media reports, the company had failed to install 450 RO plants awhile some of the installed plants had not been working properly despite maintenance services were assured by the Pak Oisis.” It said that owing to negligence and inadequate maintenance of RO plants, some of them were closed and people were suffering.

Taking notice of the closure and non-functioning of RO plants and not proper maintenance and alleged corruption in award of contract to the blue-eyed company in violations of rules, the Chairman NAB directed the DG NAB Karachi to verify complaints as to why the company had been paid the whole amount in advance before even completing the project. Why the relevant department of Sindh miserably failed to ensure clean drinking water to the people of Thar and failed to complete the project, he said.

Why the officers played the role of silent spectators on non-functioning of RO plants, he added.The Chairman NAB has also taken notice and sought report of selling clean drinking water of RO plants to people of Thar through water bowsers illegally.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB also ordered complaint verification of the alleged corruption, increase in estimated cost of the project and non-completion of the Trans Peshawar Rapid Transport System (BRT), Peshawar within stipulated time period which causes delay and increased undue sufferings of the people of Peshawar especially and people of KP in general.

The Chairman NAB has ordered Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct complaint verification that why the estimated cost of the project had been increased to Rs 64 billion from initial estimates of Rs 49.36 billion.