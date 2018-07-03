Share:

Bahria Town hands over keys of house to veteran artist

LAHORE (PR): Bahria Town handed over keys of house to veteran artist Majid Jahangir at an event at Bahria Orchard, Raiwind Road.

Dr Shazia Asim, vice president Bahria Town International Hospital, presented the keys and title deeds of a 5-marla house to the ailing artist, amid great applause from the guests including Bahria Town management and marketing teams, noted socialites and representatives of media. Dr Shazia Asim called it a historic moment which reflects Bahria Town’s commitment to Pakistani society and its real heroes. Majid Jahangir had tears in his eyes when he thanked Bahria Town, Mailk Riaz Hussain for helping him in his time of distress.

Descon Engineering holds event for clients

LAHORE (PR): Descon Engineering has celebrated 40-year anniversary of operations by hosting a dinner for clients and partners at a club in Lahore.

Among the attendees at the celebratory dinner were CEOs of Master Tiles, Sapphire Energy, Master Energy, Shakarganj Sugar, Indus Energy and Etihad Power.

Speaking at the dinner, Nasir Hameed, president EPC Division, Descon Engineering, stated, “As a huge part of our success, we wanted to bring together our clients and partners to share in our celebrations. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for partnering with us in our success.”

Aamer Hadi Khan, head Business Development, EPC Division Descon Engineering, further attributed the company’s success to the hard work and dedication of its employees. “Our greatest strength is the team that we have built and we believe in investing heavily in training them and giving them the opportunity to develop along with us.”

Health and Wellness Centre at LUMS

LAHORE (PR): Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi, on behalf of LUMS, has signed an MoU with National Hospital and Medical Centre (NHMC) to develop and operate a “Health and Wellness Centre” on the university’s premises for the provision of emergency medical services to all members of the LUMS community.

The Health and Wellness Centre was inaugurated the other day and is now fully operational. The inauguration was attended by important members from LUMS including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi and Chief Operating Officer Nabiha Shahnawaz.

The Centre was inaugurated by Dr Shahida Khawaja, CEO NHMC. At the ceremony, Dr Khawaja spoke about the absolute need to have quick and effective treatment on the premises. She said, “All the basic facilities for urgent care are present on-spot for the entire LUMS community.”

Telenor COO visits HQ of Alibaba Group

SHANGHAI (PR): On their visit to Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Sigve Brekke, CEO Telenor Group, and Irfan Wahab, CEO Telenor Pakistan, visited the headquarters of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou China. The delegates met Jack Ma, CEO Ali Baba Group, and had a progressive discussion on increased collaboration in IoT, Cloud computing and Big Data and how investing in these future technologies can spur digital revolution in Pakistan.

Haier introduces new deep freezers

LAHORE (PR): Haier has introduced HDF Inverter Series, which are the best performing, most innovative deep freezers in the market. Inverter deep freezers are available with 11.5 and 13.6 cubic feet storage space. The HDF Inverter Series is a real boon for homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, hospitals and other institutions.

The HDF Inverter series is engineered to outperform the competition in most aspects of innovation, with widest voltage range of 105V to 260V and in fact no stabilizer needed with this product.

Plugged in for the first time, the HDF Inverter series will take temperatures down to an astonishing depth of -28°C,quickly and efficiently, in fact 50% faster cooling speed than other freezers. Incorporating Haier’s proven energy saving inverter technology, the HDF inverter series provides a whopping 50%+ energy savings in operational costs. There is almost Rs5000 annual bill saving for consumers and in few years, product would become free by this saving for consumers.

The two-in-one configuration includes refrigerator and freezer compartments which function separately and independently of each other providing users the option for keeping foods fresh or freezing foodstuff items for longer periods of time.

The Haier HDF Inverter series is truly innovative and the fastest, deepest cooling deep refrigerator cum freezers, that will give you highly reliable service for many, many years.

LUX hosts event

KARACHI (PR): A glamorous afternoon soiree was held at The Deli in Karachi which was gorgeously decked up with floral garlands and fragranced ornaments creating a true LUX experience for media representatives who gathered to meet the beautiful LUX girls, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Reema Khan.

The event started off with the charismatic host, Zara Peerzada welcoming guests and introducing them to the latest LUX campaign “Fans of Each Other”.

“This campaign is a special one as it brings together three of the biggest stars of our industry. These girls love, support and respect each other and are the true embodiment of the ‘Fans of Each Other’ concept,” said Asima Haq, the Marketing Director of Unilever Pakistan Limited.