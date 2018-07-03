Share:

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) rounded up 429 beggars from city roads during June and registered cases against professional beggars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the cases were registered in various police stations of the city. He said that city traffic police, on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi was trying to eliminate begging from city roads. During its efforts, as many as 429 beggars were rounded up and handed over to the district police.

He informed that four child beggars were also handed over to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

He further said that a special anti-beggar squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police is conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law is being taken against the beggars. Directives have been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and a report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on a daily basis, he added.