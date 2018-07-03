Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court-mandated water commission Monday sought comments from the federal secretary power & energy regarding supply of water and treatment plants. The commission has also directed cantonment board of Clifton to clear the Water Board’s arrears within one month.

One-man judicial commission headed by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim conducted hearing pertaining supply of water and sanitation issues in the city.

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) assured the Sindh Water Commission (SWC) that no untreated water from phases V, V-Ext, VI &VIII will be discharged in the Arabian Sea, after April 2019, Also, waste water from remaining phases would be treated through integration with TP-IV at the cost of DHA by 2020, a report submitted by DHA in the commission.

The commission deliberated upon host of issues and issued directives while disposing of the different issues.

Commission directed some modification in the report of DHA by stating that the capacity of STP a1 Qublai Khan (Sea View) should be raised to 2 MOD instead of l .5 MOD. The completion dale shall remain the same which is April, 30.2019.

The DHA shall take up the issue of getting the treated water back separately at subsequent stage after meeting the requirements set by the Water Board. Commission directed that the arrangement proposed by the DHA shall be subjected to payment of dues to KIV&SB for the facility provided by them through main trunk of T.P-IV.

Commission observed that no integration of DHA sewerage will be allowed into any other system either from TP-V or otherwise. DHA shall ensure that no untreated waste is discharged into the sea or in any other system after the deadline given in the report.

It was directed that the increase in supply of drinking water shall depend on overall availability of water in the KW&SB system. The Water Board was directed to issue notices to the Cantonment Boards where flow meters have not been installed inclusive of MES formation.

These flow meters shall be installed by the relevant Cantonments/MES formations within the period spelt out in the proposed notices at their costs.

The MD Water Board told the commission that there are areas which are pending against the monthly billings. Commission directed that Cantonment board shall clear the arrears within one month.