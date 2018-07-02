Share:

FAISALABAD-The candidates from Jutt, Rajpoot and Gujjar clans have been the election winners in Samundari areas of NA-104 Faisalabad-4 (old NA-79) since 1970.

However major clans of the constituency are Arian, Jutt, Gujjar, and Rajpoot while Christian community has a big religious centre Josh Pura located here. The constituency also has a notorious reputation regarding political rivalries and some murders in the past.

As per the statistics of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the number of voters in NA-104 is 273,686 men and 220,132 women. Election Commission has directed to set up 398 polling stations and 1063 polling booths for the upcoming general elections of 25 July in the constituency.

The PML-N has awarded its ticket to former MNA Ch Shahbaz Babar Gujjar for NA-104, former MNA Safdar Shakir for PP-104 and ex MPA Rao Kashif Raheem for PP-105. Some areas of PP-102 and PP-101 also exist in NA-104.

The PTI in NA-104 has given its ticket to Sardar Dildar Cheema, former MNA, PP-104 ticket to Shahid Khalil Noor and PP-105 ticket to Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad.

PPP candidate for NA-104 is former federal minister Rana Farooq Saeed, Pir Ghulam Rasool for PP-104 and again Rana Farooq Saeed for PP-105 as he is contesting elections in two constituencies.

During the elections of 2002, Safdar Shakir won NA-104 seat on the ticket of PML-Q. He bagged 61150 votes and defeated PPP candidate Rana Farooq Saeed who got 56773 votes. PML-N candidate Safdar Rehman, ex MNA, took 23448 votes in the elections. Safdar Rehman and Safdar Shakir both belong to Jutt clan. In 2008 general elections on February 18, Rana Farooq Saeed of PPP as an independent candidate after bagging 58563 won the election while defeating Safdar Shakir of PML-Q who secured 29267 votes. Safdar Rehman of PML-N took 27869 votes and was defeated. PPP candidate Hamad Khan in these elections of 2008 got 27079 votes.

Before the general elections of 2008 Benazir Bhutto didn't gave ticket to its continuous candidate Rana Farooq Saeed for NA-104 (old NA-79) and PP-105 old PP-59 but Rana Farooq Saeed on both the NA and PP seats won the elections as an independent candidate.

Later, he joined PPP and was made federal minister for textile industry by former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani cabinet. During 2013. PML-N candidate Shahbaz Babar Gujjar scored 116334 votes and defeated Khalid Abdullah Ghazi of PTI who took 22007 votes. Rana Farooq Saeed on PPP ticket got 21195 votes in these elections. As mentioned earlier, Jutt and Gujjar clan candidates are winning general elections in NA-104 since 1970.

Muhammad Khan Jutt won the elections in 1977, Ghulam Nabi Gujjar in 1985, Abdullah Ghazi in 1988 Abdul Saboor on PPP ticket, Abdullah Ghazi again in 1990, a Jutt clan, first time an Arian candidate, son of chairman of District Council, in 1993, Zahid Nazir who is now chairman district council on PPP ticket won the elections. In 1997 a Jutt bradari candidate of PML-N won the elections. However for upcoming general elections political pundits say that PPP candidate Rana Farooq Saeed and PTI candidate Sardar Dildar Cheema are strong candidates but PML-N candidate Shahbaz Babar Gujjar former MNA of 2013 elections would make neck and neck competition.

Shahbaz Babar, father was a deputy director of an investigation agency. He had close relationship with leadership of some political parties. Nawaz Sharif before 2013 election had announced to award its party ticket to him but he was killed in a road accident on motorway. Therefore the ticket was awarded to his son Shahbaz Babar Gujjar.

PTI candidate Sardar Dildar Cheema is son of Jungle Singh, who migrated to Pakistan after partition. It's famous and commonly expressed that Jungle Singh accepted Islam for his huge property.

Dildar Cheema is famous for using millions of rupees in election campaign. In the past, when Dildar Cheema contested elections against late Ch Nazir their campaign news got space in the international media as both the candidates openly used millions of rupees for the purpose.

Dildar Cheema contested 1985-88-90-93-97, 2002 and 2008 elections. Except in 2002 elections, he won the elections.

Samundari was on a major trade route during the reign of Sher Shah Suri. The present site of Samundari city was founded in 1887 as Chak 533/GB. Later it was renamed as Seh Mundri because of three Hindu mandirs in the area. The word Seh means 'three' in Persian and a Mandir is Sanskrit word for a temple.

In 1887 there were three Hindu shrines in this area where the Government Primary School No 4 situates now. Migration between India and Pakistan was continuous before the independence. By the 1900s, Western Punjab supported the Muslim League and Pakistan Movement. After the independence in August 1947, the minority of Hindus and Sikhs migrated to India while the Muslim refugees from Eastern Punjab in India settled in the Western Punjab.

