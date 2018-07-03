Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on July 4, in a plea against submission of assurance affidavits from party ticket hopefuls. A five-judge bench headed by the chief election commissioner heard a plea against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s seeking assurance on affidavits from ticket aspirants for General Election 2018 scheduled for July 25.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket hopeful Mulk Munir.

During the hearing, Munir’s counsel informed the court that the PTI sought affidavits from ticket applicants pledging that they will not leave the party or contest as independent candidates in case they are refused tickets to contest the polls. To this, Election Commission of Pakistan Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi said, “Political parties have always issued tickets based on these conditions.” He asked if the other parties too had sought similar assurance affidavits. The petitioner’s counsel responded, “All parties are seeking such assurance affidavits but they are illegal and against their manifestos.” He argued that no political party can stop a candidate from contesting as an independent.

After hearing the counsel’s arguments, the bench issued a notice summoning Imran on July 4 (Wednesday).