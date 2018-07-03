Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar on “Requirements for free and fair elections” Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to organize an All Parties Conference to develop a code of conduct for electioneering and stop distribution of violent and hate material. They were addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Institute for National Affairs and Punjab University's Centre for South Asian Studies, Pakistan Study Centre and Department of Political Science here on Monday. Senator SM Zafar, Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, Chairman of PILDAT Ahmed Bilal, senior journalists Altaf Hasan Qureshi, Sajjad Mir, Prof Shahbir Ahmed Khan, Rauf Tahir, Dr Shafiq Julandhri, Director of CSAS Dr Umbreen Javaid and other renowned journalists were present.