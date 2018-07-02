Share:

LONDON-Felicity Jones has reportedly tied the knot with Charles Guard. The 34-year-old actress got engaged to the British director in May last year after two years of dating, and it has now been reported that the pair have married in a secret ceremony in the Cotswolds. According to the The Sun’s Bizarre column, the couple became husband and wife at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in front of guests including A-list pals Eddie Redmayne - who Felicity starred with in ‘The Theory of Everything’ - and Tom Hanks.

The publication also reports that the castle closed its grounds to the public early on Saturday to accommodate the ceremony, where it is believed the ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ star made a speech. Felicity and Charles, 45, have kept their romance very private in the time they have been together, but the actress did once open up about relationships and romance. She said previously: ‘’I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories - that’s why I keep making romantic movies. ‘’It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.’’

Felicity’s marriage to Charles comes after she split from her last partner, sculptor Ed Fornieles, in 2013 after a decade of dating.