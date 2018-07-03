Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Fertilisers exports from the country during 11 months of the fiscal year ended on June 30 witnessed tremendous growth of 632.74 percent as compared to

exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May, 2017-18, about 234,145 metric tons of fertilisers worth $51.321 million were exported as compared to exports of 30,124 metric tons valuing $7,004 of same period last year. Meanwhile, the country also earned $957.940 million by exporting other chemicals and pharmaceutical products, which stood at $784.800 million in the corresponding period of last year, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.