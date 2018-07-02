Share:

SARGODHA-Jamaatud Dawa head Prof Hafiz Saeed has stressed a need for national solidarity and unity in the current situation to fight modern challenges.

He said, "My priority is to protect Pakistan because its security is the guarantee of our survival so we should compete with all the hazards with unity. Elections 2018 are not ordinary elections."

He was addressing a press conference in Sargodha Press Club on Monday during election campaign of his son Hafiz Talah Saeed in NA-91.

Hafiz Saeed said that present atmosphere is demanding unity to thwart all the conspiracies and adverse designs of America and our chronic rival India.

He said India is constructing dams by breaching the Indus Water Treaty.

He added, "We have fielded our candidates for the National Assembly seats across the country to hoist flag against raising corruption and present political situation."

He said that his purpose was to strengthen the country according to the ideology of Pakistan.

At on occasion, Hafiz Talah Saeed was also there while independent candidates Dr Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Ramzan Azad and PML-N office-bearers Dr Muhammad Imran, Abdul Rauf and others announced to support Hafiz Talah and joined Mili Muslim League.