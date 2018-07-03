Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a green signal to party workers to start the election campaign with full zeal and preparations for a landslide victory of the party on July 25.

Addressing the NA-127 election committee where his cousin Maryam Nawaz is contesting the election, Hamza announced reward for three UCs which will perform the best in the election campaign of the party.

He said the PML-N is sure to win the election as its rivals, mainly the PTI, have miserably failed to deliver in their province of rule. He said the PTI chairman only knows the politics of hurling abuses on others and has no other performance. He said the masses not only praised five-year performance of the PML-N government, but they also love Nawaz and Shehbaz. This is evident from their enthusiasm being shown everywhere. He rubbished the allegations of corruption against the Sharifs and said the performance of the PML-N government and people’s acknowledgement to that negates all such accusations.

He said after coming to power again the party will reward the office bearers of three UCs with high offices for showing the best performance in the party campaign.