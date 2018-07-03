Share:

KARACHI - The National Assembly constituency NA-247 is the combination of Karachi’s posh and undeveloped areas –Defence Housing Authority and Clifton as well as some parts of the old city area, Burns Road and Saddar.

The competition has become even more interesting and unpredictable, considering the fact that all heavyweights like Muttahida Qaumi Movenment senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Fauzia Kasuri of Pak-Sarzameen Party would be in contest here on July 25. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party had fielded Dr Afnanullah Khan and Abdul Aziz Memon, respectively. Social activist Jibran Nasir who had secured only 259 votes in 2013’s general polls from the same constituency is also contesting as an independent candidate.

There are 542,964 registered voters in NA-247 – 294,713 men and 249,251 women. This National Assembly constituency covers two provincial seats, PS-110 and PS-111 where registered voters are 236,685 and 178,401, respectively.

The constituency comprises Karachi Cantonment, Sultanabad, Garden, Hijrat Colony, Hazara Colony, Wahdat Colony, Naya Haji Camp, Sea View, Saddar, Do Talwaar, Teen Talwaar, Clifton Cantonment, Punjab Colony, Delhl Colony, Tibbet Centre and the Defence Housing Authority (except phase-1 and V11). Besides, the chief minister house, governor house, Sindh Assembly, Sindh High Court, Sindh Secretariat and famous food street of Burns Road also fall in NA-247.

As the constituency is divided into elite, middle and lower middle classes, the main issues of the people are very different. Dilapidated roads, collapsed sewerage system and prolonged loadshedding are the most irritating issues for the people of undeveloped areas, but these may not be so annoying for the elite class. However, water scarcity can be termed a common problem for all the voters.

Although PTI won the seat in 2013, there is still uncertainty whether or not the party can regain it as the majority of the people voted for three different parties in the last three general elections. Even if PTI still has popularity in posh areas, the party would definitely need a huge support from other areas because DHA and Clifton don’t make up a majority of NA-247 votes. MQM enjoyed a considerable support in Saddar, Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony, Garden and other parts of the city since its emergence, but due to dynamics of the constituency, the city’s biggest party could not make it a traditional seat.

The political analysts believe that after divorcing the founder, boycott call from the London faction and inner rifts that had apparently been sorted out, it would not be easy for MQM to win from here. Analysts say after many years, the polls are expected to be very interesting in the entire Karachi, but contest in NA-247 would be worth watching.

PS CANDIDATES

MQM has given its ticket to Syed Adil Askari for PS-110 and Syed Mujahid Rasool for PS-111. PTI has fielded its senior leader Imran Ismail at PS-111 and ex-MPA Khurram Sher Zaman at PS-110. For PS 110, MMA, PPP and PSP have nominated Abdul Qadir, Syed Najmi Alam and Shareef Awan, respectively. Similarly, Muhammad Sufyan, Murtaza Wahab and Syed Mubashir Iman have been awarded tickets by MMA, PPP and PSP for PS-111. Jibran Nasir would also be contesting the poll as an independent candidate.

CONSTITUENCY HISTORY

Unlike many other constituencies of the city, NA-247 (old NA-250) is not a traditional MQM seat as candidates from different parties or electoral alliances emerged victorious in the last three general elections. In 2002, MMA’s Abdus Sattar Afghani won the seat by bagging 21,462 votes followed by MQM’s Nasreen Jalil who got 19,414. In 2008, Khusbakht Shujaat of MQM managed to win the seat, but the party failed to retain it in 2013 and boycotted the election, making it very convenient for PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi to become an MNA from the constituency by securing 77,659 votes. The controversy began when the polling could not start on time at many polling stations of the constituency and the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to conduct re-polling on selected polling stations. MQM demanded re-polling in the entire constituency and boycotted the election when its request was turned down by the ECP.

MUHAMMAD SABIH