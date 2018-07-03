Share:

PHC seals 59 quacks’ businesses

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 59 quacks’ businesses in different cities of the Punjab. According to details, 18 quacks’ centres were closed down in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, 11 each in Kasur and Sheikhupura, and four in Lahore. The PHC teams, accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police, had visited 211 centres, and as per the data, found 66 quacks have quit quackery to start other businesses.–Staff Reporter

Air-vice marshal calls on Punjab IGP

Air-Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam at the Central Police Office on Monday. They discussed matters of mutual interests and security situation during the meeting. There was also a detailed discussion on mutual cooperation between Punjab Police and Pakistan Air force. According to a police spokesman, Air -Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad also congratulated Syed Kaleem Imam for taking the charge of Punjab IGP. Mr Imam praised professional skills of Pakistan Air Force and said that Pakistan Air Force has set great examples by securing our borders with immense valor and courage. Meanwhile, IGP presented souvenir to Air-Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed on behalf of the Punjab Police.–Staff Reporter