Share:

KARACHI - Social activist and advocate Jibran Nasir was released after a brief detention at the Frere police station after he allegedly attempted to block the vehicle of a senior member of the judiciary here on Monday. Frere Police took Jibran into custody near Karachi Club and kept him detained for about one hour at the station.

Jibran is contesting the upcoming general election from National Assembly Constituency NA-247 and Provincial Assembly PS-111 as an independent candidate.

“I was forcibly taken into custody by the police personnel who were protocol officer of a judge,” alleged Nasir in a video message on social media. He claimed that protocol vehicle of pushed his vehicle and in result it collided with the footpath.

“Responding to act I tried to stop the police personnel but in return I received blow with guns chamber from the protocol official,” he added.

Nasir further informed that he submitted an application seeking inquiry of the incident at the Frere Police station. “I want to know under what authority judge ordered to practice such act,” said annoyed Nasir in the message. He also confirmed that after detention of an hour he was released. On the other hand, police said that Jibran Nasir was brought station but after verification he was allowed to leave. Police further said that investigation is being carried out to find the real facts of the incident.