LOS ANGELES:- ‘Jumanji 3’ is set to start filming in 2019. The fantasy action movie series had its 1995 first instalment rebooted last year when Dwayne Johnson starred in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, and director Jake Kasdan has now said Sony Pictures will be creating a third version of the popular movie format which they hope to begin filming early next year. Jake - who directed ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and will also direct the third instalment - said: ‘’The idea is to make the movie in the beginning of the year if we can get it all worked out.’’