Share:

MOSCOW-After defending champions Germany, Argentina and Spain's shocking departure from the FIFA World Cup 2018, England are seen as one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With an aim to book a quarter-final berth, England will take on Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow.

Sweden will play Switzerland in St. Petersburg earlier the same day. England have projected this World Cup as a fresh start for a new generation but the team's record of failure in penalty shoot-outs may not be so easy to forget. The winner of the match between England and Colombia in Moscow will play whoever comes out on top in the clash between Switzerland and Sweden -- but first England have to overcome the quarter-finalists from the last World Cup.

"We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football," said 32-year-old Espanyol midfielder Sanchez. "But we have our own weapons and once the game starts the only thing that matters is on the pitch. Matches like this are won by small details. Colombia fear no one now."

The Colombia camp are crossing their fingers over the fitness of James Rodriguez, the top-scorer at the World Cup four years ago, who limped off in their last group match against Senegal with what appeared to be a recurrence of a groin injury.

Sanchez gave no update on his readiness for the match. "James is a great player but I am sure that if he doesn't play there will be other players who can make a difference," he said. "Each one of us here is prepared and ready to play and whoever plays will do their best."

England striker Harry Kane was rested in the Belgium defeat but is still top of the goal-scoring charts in Russia, with five goals in two matches. However, Sanchez said it would be foolish for Colombia to focus too much on the Tottenham man.

"Harry Kane is an emblematic player who has demonstrated his quality at this World Cup but we are not only facing him, we're playing against the whole England team, who have a lot of key players," said Sanchez, who knows English football well, having spent two seasons with Aston Villa from 2014 to 2016.

Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot but was kept in reserve by Gareth Southgate for a 1-0 defeat to Belgium that meant the Three Lions finished second in Group G, to keep him fresh for England's last-16 clash with Colombia.

Meanwhile, England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward warned that England manager Gareth Southgate has risked ratcheting up last 16 opponents Colombia's motivation by fielding a B team in their last group game believing that would earn them an easier route to the final.

England earned the right to play the Colombians on Tuesday after a 1-0 loss to Belgium last Thursday to finish runners-up in their group. Woodward takes issue with the selection policy of Southgate -- although his Belgian counterpart Roberto Martinez also made sweeping changes -- but is more staggered by another facet of the thinking behind the policy.

"The thing I am really struggling with, though, is a much bigger point," he wrote in the Daily Mail on Monday. "England have hardly covered themselves in glory in tournaments over the last two decades yet they were wasting time and energy and getting distracted thinking about possible quarter-finals and semi-finals. "Don't even go there, just win the next match and the next after that."

Woodward drew on his experience of a tough first knockout stage match in the 2003 World Cup with Wales, after taking their pedal off the gas for their final two pool matches, to illustrate to Southgate the perils of tinkering with winning line-ups and taking the sharpness off the first team players.

"Who on earth ever thought that somehow Colombia would be the easy route, one of the best attacking teams in world football and a side who reached the Olympic quarter-finals? Nobody qualifying for the World Cup last 16 gets lucky. The one team who will be relishing all this is Colombia —- what greater motivation than an England team believing playing them is an easier way to glory!