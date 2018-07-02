Share:

SARGODHA-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan urged the nation on Monday to get ready for real change, asking his party workers not to underestimate opponents and muster maximum public support for a landslide electoral victory. "We will bring civil services reforms after coming to power."

Imran Khan was addressing the PTI tickets-holders belonging to Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab and Chiniot districts at Sial Sharif shrine here on Monday. The PTI chief also met Pir of Sial Shairf Hameeduddin Sialvi and his son Sahibzada Qasim Sialvi. He told his hosts that July 25 would decide future of Pakistan as the general election would bring in change in the country. He urged the disgruntled leaders who had not got party tickets to withdraw in favour of PTI candidates. He pointed out that unfortunately tickets could not be issued to all the aspirants, asserting that the party tickets have been issued after a thorough scrutiny and repeated surveys of the respective areas.

Imran Khan lashed out at the successive rulers and said that they had ruined country by getting huge loans. "That's why the country is now being run by imposing irrational taxes, which has made the poor the poorest," he explained. The PTI chief regretted that farmers are being crushed in Punjab and the same situation is prevailed in Sindh. "But i promise we will bring prosperity among the farmers and steer them out of the multifarious miseries," he said.

VVIP SECURITY

The PTI chief was provided VVIP security and protocol during his as one SP, six DSPs and SHOs of 16 police stations along with 700 personnel of the Elite Force were deployed for his visit. A helipad was also prepared for his helicopter but Imran Khan reached by airplane and later left for Sial Sharif about 40km away from Sargodha by road.