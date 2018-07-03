Share:

A petition was moved to the Lahore High Court on Monday challenging exhibition of wild animals in election campaigns by the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Munir Ahmad, a citizen, filed the petition through his counsel Azhar Siddique and submitted that display of wild animals at public meetings was against the election code of conduct. He stated that candidates openly violated the code of conduct of the ECP by exhibiting wild cats/tigers during their election campaigns. The petitioner said the candidates also violated rights of the wild animals by exposing them to vulnerable environment instead of keeping them in natural environment. He prayed to the court to take action against the candidates involved in violating the code of conduct of the election by exhibiting wild animals in their election campaigns.