LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed bail petitions of six accused, including close relatives of former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema, in the Ahsiyana Housing scheme scam.

The six accused are Ahad Cheema’s brother-in-law Mansoor Ahmad and cousin Ahmad Hassan, Paragon City Director Munir Zia, LDA officer Sajjad Bhutta, Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) CEO Imtiaz Haider and its consultant Bilal Qidwai.

Mansoor Ahmad, the brother-in-law of Ahad Khan Cheema, and Ahmad Hassan, his cousin, had been on the interim bail, while Bismillah Engineering Director Munir Zia and LDA officer Sajjad Bhutta approached the high court for the first time to secure pre-arrest bails. PLDC CEO Imtiaz Haider and its consultant Bilal Qidwai had moved the court for after-arrest bails.

NAB authorities had filed reference against former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema and others in the case according to which Cheema caused Rs660 million loss to the national exchequer in Ashiyana Scheme scam while cost of the project increased to Rs3.399 billion. At least 61,000 people who had applied for homes in the project suffered, it said.

The counsel for the accused told the court that the NAB made fake cases against his clients as they had nothing to do with the scam. He asked the court to accept the bails and order their release. The NAB counsel however opposed their bail petitions arguing that Ahad Khan Cheema misused his authority as LDA DG and got huge land in gratification.

He said Cheema transferred the land to the names of his close relatives, including Mansoor Ahmad and Ahmad Hassan. He said Munir Zia and Sajjad Bhutta had also been involved in corruption. References had been moved against Imtiaz Haider and Bilal Qidwai and they had been in the NAB’s custody, the counsel said. After hearing both sides, the bench turned down bail petitions of all six accused.

It may be mentioned here that Ahad Khan Cheema had completed his 90-day physical remand and is still on the judicial remand. A NAB court would take up his case at the new judicial complex today (Tuesday).