Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise Muzakra on “The Sufi Route in 21st Century” on July 4 at its media center. The discussion will be followed by Mehfil-E-Samaa. Awais Niazi and party will mesmerize the audience with their renditions of famous Kalaam.

Dr. Tanvir Anjum of Quaid-i-Azam University and Mussarrat Youssuf, former visiting Faculty Quaid-i-Azam University, currently associated with the United Nations would also speak on the topic “The Sufi Route in 21st Century.

“We resume the Muzakra series with an effort to look at the Sufism in 21st Century, senior official of Lok Virsa told APP.

The speaker and experts would answer the questions like “Is it still possible to follow the Sufi path in the current times? Are there examples of Sufi masters who can remind us of the great Sufis found in the books of history? How do modern times and changing technologies benefit, or challenge, the Sufi route?

“Muzakra” is a bi-monthly programme in which guest speakers bring their literary, intellectual, cultural and social works to engage with audience to explore, elaborate and also to critique.