Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Information Minister Jameel Yusuf has refuted the allegations and apprehensions leveled by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership over his comments on the violent protest in a small area of Lyari during the election campaign of Bilawal Zardari.

While strongly condemning the violence and use of stones or sticks as it clearly comes under the purview of acts of terrorism, there is no question of condoning any such incidents.

He further clarified that no specific statement against the PPP or any other party of such was made by him. The statement under concern was a generalised reply to a question by the electronic media on the failure of upholding a free and fair election campaign due to this unfortunate incident.

In his statement, he showed apprehension against the overall security situation to be of a very sensitive nature and made it clear that we are bound to uphold and ensure the Code of Ethics, as identified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), with the support of all parties.

The all political parties and independent candidates will get equal security and media coverage, as it is their right. He stated the only concern that needed to be emphasised was that there are terror alert warnings issued by all agencies and also by the ECP.

The representatives of political parties must coordinate with the district administration to plan and ensure the safety and security of their campaigns for which the entire caretaker setup is there to assist in extending the same, as repeatedly assured by Sindh CM Fazal-ur-Rehman.

There will be no compromise or leniency shown to anyone involved in any such acts of violence and destruction of property of individuals and/or the government.

The law enforcing agencies must ensure the provision of timely security of all candidates. The patience and tolerance shown by the PPP workers to avert a clash was exemplary.

The Police also effectively handled the situation and diverted the procession to safely continue. A FIR has been registered of the untoward incident and individuals already identified, for which teams have been constituted to arrest them.

On the other hand, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other contestants have accused the caretaker setup to be an extension of the PPP rule, despite the CM Fazal-ur-Rehman repeatedly clarifying that all the nominees of the caretaker government are apolitical, inducted only to ensure the proper and effective functioning of the ministries in their domain.

The caretaker ministers are also available to receive any complaint of partiality or negligence. Concluding, he stated that if his statement has been misconstrued and offended anybody, the above statement should put any apprehension of his role to rest.