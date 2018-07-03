Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Majli-i-Amal Supreme Council meeting was called here on Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss the overall preparations of the religious parties’ alliance for the upcoming elections and other related matters including ineffectiveness of Election Commission of Pakistan in implementing the code of conduct for candidates.

The meeting will be held at the residence of JI Niab Amir Mian Mohammad Aslam in the chair of MMA Chief Fazlur Rehman while the members of the supreme council of the alliance would be in attendance.

JI Niab Amir Mian Mohammad Aslam is contesting on two constituencies of the federal capital from the platform of MMA.

Besides discussing the ineffective implementation of code of conduct for the candidates for upcoming elections by Election Commission of Pakistan, the religious parties’ alliance would also devise a strategy for holding some main gatherings across the country to motivate public at large in favour of the alliance.

The routine campaign by the candidates across the country would continue as per schedule while these main rallies and processions would be arranged in the big cities of the country to highlight the manifesto of the alliance.