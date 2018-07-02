Share:

LOS ANGELES-Paris Hilton feels ‘’very lucky’’ to be marrying her ‘’best friend’’. The 37-year-old DJ - who is yet to marry her man Chris Zylka after the director following his proposal earlier this year - has opened up on her relationship and said she’s ‘’never been happier’’. Speaking to Extra, she gushed: ‘’It’s very rare to find such an amazing man, I feel s lucky. One thing is life that I think is most priceless is loyalty, and honesty, and Chris is just my best friend. He’s everything to me and I’ve never been happier in my life.’’ The socialite and reality TV star also teased her wedding plans, and while they haven’t set a date or location yet, she’s already ordered her dress. She added: ‘’Yes, I have picked out the dress, and they’re custom making it... It was so hard to pick it out.’’ Paris’ loved-up comments come as she revealed she had got two replicas made of her $2 million engagement ring after it flew off her finger at a nightclub earlier this year. Speaking on Access Live, she said: ‘’I had a couple replicas made because I’m scared to go to certain countries and have this ring on.

So I had three more of those made just, you know, for deejaying and going to certain places.’’

Paris previously confessed she feels ‘’so lucky’’ not to have lost her engagement ring when she was partying at RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood in Miami.

Taking to Twitter to explain what happened, she said: ‘’The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!’’