LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The business community has strongly protested against the second consecutive increase in the prices of petroleum products by the caretaker government in its short tenure.

The businessmen, rejecting oil price hike , termed it an unfortunate decision as it would unleash a new wave of inflation for the common man and badly affect the growth of business activities. They called for urgent withdrawal of the recent hike in POL prices in order to save the general public and the economy from further troubles. They said that instead of hiking POL prices, government should reduce heavy taxes and levies on these products to facilitate the growth of economic activities.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the caretaker government on 11th June 2018 had hiked the price of petrol by Rs4.26 per litre, diesel by Rs6.55 and kerosene by Rs4.46 per litre while from 1st July 2018, it again increased the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre, diesel by Rs.14 and kerosene oil by Rs3.36 per litre. Thus the caretaker government has so far made a cumulative increase of Rs11.80 per litre in petrol price, Rs20.55 in diesel and Rs7.82 per litre in kerosene oil price which is unjustified as it would add to the miseries of the common man and put negative impact on trade and industry.

He said that in Pakistan major chunk of electricity was produced through furnace oil which has significantly increased the cost of production making exports uncompetitive in the international market. He said that exports have been struggling for the last many years while the twice increase in the price of petroleum products in a short span of time would make exportable products more uncompetitive in international market leading to further slump in exports and economic growth. Therefore, he called upon the government to revise its decision and withdraw the recent hike in POL prices to save the country from further difficulties. He said the caretaker government should focus on successful holding of elections and leave the major policy decisions to the next elected government.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid said that OGRA knows well that trade, industry and masses cannot run their activities without POL therefore they are misusing this situation and dropping petrol bomb again and again that is not acceptable.

He said that caretaker government has supported a shocking move of OGRA that has least knowledge about the miseries of the business community. This body doesn’t care for economy, trade and industry and continuously taking anti-business decisions and it is a matter of concern that caretaker government is also supporting OGRA.

“Why doesn’t OGRA suggest government to reduce duties and taxes on petroleum products besides cutting non-development expenditures of the state?”, Malik Tahir Javaid questioned.

The LCCI president said that increase in petroleum prices at this critical stage, would add fuel to the fire and would give a big blow to the trade, industry and ultimately to the economy.

He said that economic indicators are showing a concerning picture. No sector would be left unaffected if government doesn’t withdraw the huge hike in POL prices, he added. He said that POL is one of the basic raw materials for the industry and a must for keep moving the wheel of trade and industry.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan chairman Samee Ullah Ch said the move will reduce the competitiveness of Pakistani goods in the international market and put the government’s initiatives in reverse for boosting exports. He said that POL price increase will also add to the complexities of the agriculture sector which is already in a bad state-of-affairs because of water scarcity and high input cost.

Samee Ullah Ch said that the increase in petroleum prices would increase the input cost of agriculture production as high speed diesel is being used in tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, thrashers and other agriculture machinery. He said that the cost of thermal generation by private sector will also go up. The REAP chairman said that government is producing huge amount of electricity through thermal means and after increase in petroleum prices the rates of electricity would touch new highs. He urged the government to withdraw huge hike in POL prices to avert huge economic losses and to win the trust of trade, industry and masses otherwise anti-government sentiments would rise.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, ICCI senior vice president, and Nisar Mirza, vice president, said that the increase in diesel price would further enhance transportation cost and create problems for agriculture sector as most of the tube wells were running on diesel. They highlighted that the government has imposed many taxes on POL products as it was receiving 27.5 percent GST on HSD and 17 percent GST on other POL products. Moreover, it was charging Rs.8 per litre on HSD as petroleum levy and Rs.10 per litre on petrol.

Lahore Businessmen Front senior vice chairman Sardar Usman Ghani said that the LBF had earlier asked the government to avoid increase in POL prices as current economical condition does not allow such measures. He said that industrial sector would be immediate victim of the hike in POL prices as it is one of the major raw materials of the industries.

PIAF chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also rejected POL price hike and the logic for this initiative given by the Ministry of Finance. He said that it is not the industrial sector alone but the agriculture sector would also badly suffer.