LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Sajid Khan inaugurated upgraded orthopaedic outpatient department at Jinnah Hospital on Monday.

The department has been renovated in three months at a cost of Rs3.5 million provided by the philanthropists. Faculty of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Head of Orthopaedic Department Prof Tehseen Riaz, philanthropists, administrative doctors and paramedics were also present. The minister observed process of issuance of tokens, sitting arrangements for patients and attendants, handling of patients at four terminals each comprising one consultant and two junior doctors. He also witnessed ongoing rehabilitation work at orthopaedic ward and upgradation of operation theatre. Bed capacity of ward will be increased from existing 30 to 60 after upgradation to be completed within a fortnight. Philanthropists have given Rs10 million for renovation of orthopaedic ward. Ongoing revamping and upgradation of operation theatre will be completed within a month. The government has allocated Rs137 million for renovation of four theatres, construction of state of the art post operation recovery room and procurement of latest equipment.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Jawad Sajid Khan praised philanthropists for giving a helping hand to the government for improving services at hospitals. He praised Prof Tehseen Riaz and his team for motivating philanthropists and ensuring completion of project within time frame.

He also appreciated allocating separate days for dealing with senior citizens, children and for pain management. All kind of patients will be dealt with on the remaining three days.