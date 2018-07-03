Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon Monday underscored that Pakistan remained a consistent and active supporter of multilateralism.

In a meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for UN Department for Peacekeeping Operations, Haroon said Pakistan’s engagement with and support to the UN was a key pillar of its foreign policy. The USG is accompanied by UN Military and Police Advisors.

The Foreign Minister also recalled Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with and contributions to the UN, especially in several of its peacekeeping missions across the world. Underscoring Pakistan’s unique role and contribution as one of the top troop contributing countries, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the UN peacekeeping operations.

USG Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s leading role in UN peacekeeping, expressed deep appreciation for the professionalism of Pakistani peacekeepers and paid tribute to the ultimate sacrifices of 156 Pakistani peacekeepers to the cause of international peace.

During his official visit, the USG also called on the Interior Minister and Chief of the Army Staff apart from meeting with senior military leadership.

USG Lacroix and his delegation members also visited the Centre for International Peace and Security and the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan Headquarters in Islamabad.