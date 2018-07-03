Share:

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui has vowed to take measures to come out of FATF grey list .

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he said Pakistan has chalked out a 15-month time frame in this regard.

He said after assuming his office in Washington, his main focus has been on promoting trade and economic ties with the United States.

To a question, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui said Pakistan has no problem with growing US-Indian relationship and hoped that India will also not see our ties with the United States through any specific lense.

Ambassador Siddiqui said we have development cooperation with China and every country can have multiple relations with different countries. He said both China and the United States are important for Pakistan.

To a question, he said terrorist activities in Pakistan have decreased by 80 percent. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui said no specific talks were held with the United States on military aid.