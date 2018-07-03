Share:

Islamabad - Young scholars of PakTurk International Schools & Colleges Islamabad proved their mettle again by achieving brilliant results in World Scholars’ Cup Global Rounds in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In this prestigious contest, more than 4000 scholars from around 40 countries participated. Panel Discussions, Scavenger Hunt, Writing contest, Scholar’s Bowl, Keynote Speeches and debates were the highlights of the event. Students also got opportunity to discover beautiful Kuala Lumpur.

PakTurk Girls team consisted of Jaisha Eman, Mahveen Ali and Mamuna Khan, under supervision of Vice Principal Mrs. Saima Suhail, competed with enthusiasm and recieved applause from the judges. In different events, the girls’ team of PakTurk got 4 Gold and 7 Silver Medals.

PakTurk Islamabad Boys team consisting of Hassan Rehman, Ayan Ali, Sikandar Ali, Ammar Zeeb Khan, Abul Barkaat, and Mazhar Ali Rana, was supervised by the Vice Principal Mr. Shoukat, and managed to win one gold and five silver medals in different contests. The students from PakTurk raised the Pakistani flag on international arena.