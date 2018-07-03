Share:

KANDHKOT - Various political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Mutaida Majilse Amal (MMA) and other parties have launched their campaign ahead of general election 2018 across Kashmore. Kashmore district have three talkas such as Kandhkot, kashmore and Tangwani. Kashmore has single National Assembly (NA) seat while three PS seats.

According to census reports, total population of district Kashmore is 1,089,669 while number of registered voters are 542452. As per details, there are 153,690 voters were registered at PS-4 Kashmore, 155,001 for Kandhkot PS-5 whereas 145,851 at PS-6 Tangwani. As per Election Commission of Pakistan there are 396 polling stations across Kashmore.

However, PS-4 has 145 polling stations, PS-5 122 and 129 of PS-6 Tangwani.

There are no doubt that Kashmore district always have remained stronghold of the PPP.

However, a notification on Friday was issued by the returning officer Kandhkot that ex MNA of PPP Mir Shabir Ali has been declared as unopposed winner on PS-6 Tangwani.

Shabir Ali is a single candidate throughout Pakistan who had been declared unopposed winner of 2018 general election.

According to observing there will be tough contesting between two PPP candidate Mir Abid Khan and Hafiz Rabnawaz Chachar candidate of MMA PS-5 Kandhkot constituency.

However, Mir Ghalib Khan PTI candidate will be contesting the 25 July election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-4 Kashmore. Moreover, candidates of various parties launched campaigns for the election throughout district.

Even they initiated public gatherings and corner meetings in their respective areas. It was observed that different communities of Kashmore, Kandhkot and Tangwani have announced of supporting senior politician and PPP leader Sardar Saleem's candidates for NA-197 ex MNA Ihsan Ur Rahman and ex-MPA Abdul Rauf Khoso for PS-4.

However they were belonged to the PPP. It is worthy to mention here that Kashmore district is the Tribal and bordering areas of Sindh Punjab and Sindh Balochistan due to this that is main district if Sindh.

Three big tribes Mazari, Bijarani and Sundrani are the powerful and strongest tribes of the area. It is fact that all those above belonging to the PPP last for several decades.

Now here a question creates that with coalition of GDA, PTI and MMA across Sindh PPP will experience huge loss and strong resistance.